Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $218.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.65 million and the lowest is $215.17 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $184.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $875.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242,582 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 149,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.