Public Mint (MINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $3.15 million and $153,873.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00056379 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001293 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

