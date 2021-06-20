Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $113,737.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00057119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00137067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00180008 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,516.40 or 1.00027554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.24 or 0.00838198 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,052,654 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

