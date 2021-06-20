Argon Price Reaches $0.0665 on Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. Argon has a market cap of $4.55 million and $178,919.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00057119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00137067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00180008 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,516.40 or 1.00027554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.24 or 0.00838198 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

