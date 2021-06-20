All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $143.93. The company had a trading volume of 930,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,078. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $80.72 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.