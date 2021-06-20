Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,555. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.19 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.