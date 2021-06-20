Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $32,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

