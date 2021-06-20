Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 2.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206,549 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,721,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,876,392. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.93. 2,207,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.