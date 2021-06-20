10,677 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.32. 569,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,727. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.81 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

