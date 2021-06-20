BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,082 shares of company stock worth $5,561,984 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,989. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

