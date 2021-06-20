Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is Leisure Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises about 3.5% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leisure Capital Management owned 0.15% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,889. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

