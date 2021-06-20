IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,424 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. 6,043,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,976. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

