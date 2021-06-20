Leisure Capital Management Has $1.41 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. 3,385,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.