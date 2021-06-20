Reviewing The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) & Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Ziegler Companies and Stifel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Stifel Financial 2 3 1 0 1.83

Stifel Financial has a consensus price target of $69.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.14%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Stifel Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial $3.75 billion 1.70 $503.47 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial 14.85% 17.67% 2.39%

Volatility and Risk

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance, as well as offers financial advisory services. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

