-$0.77 EPS Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.75). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SPRO traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. 1,036,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,115. The company has a market cap of $435.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 169,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 248,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

