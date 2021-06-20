Financial Survey: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) versus Its Rivals

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Competitors 426 1436 1572 55 2.36

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 16.75%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 3.38%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Competitors -7.48% -1.78% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion $517.96 million 8.54 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -42.35

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

