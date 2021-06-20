Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,782 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of PNR opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair plc has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

