MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0125 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $32.68 million and approximately $953,506.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00179575 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.09 or 1.00045177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.74 or 0.00838594 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,788,696,679 coins and its circulating supply is 2,619,213,398 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

