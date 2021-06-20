DeHive (DHV) Tops One Day Volume of $247,428.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $399,871.21 and $247,428.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeHive has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00179575 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.09 or 1.00045177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.74 or 0.00838594 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

