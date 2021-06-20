Raze Network Trading Down 10.2% This Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $330,598.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00179575 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.09 or 1.00045177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.74 or 0.00838594 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,975,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

