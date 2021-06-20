iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,290,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $300.11 and a twelve month high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

