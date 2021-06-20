Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 1.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.83. The company had a trading volume of 250,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,621. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.35. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

