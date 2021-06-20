11,659 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,631,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,947,420. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

