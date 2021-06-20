IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 11,045 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Evolent Health worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,700 shares of company stock worth $1,360,650. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.72. 1,100,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,353. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

