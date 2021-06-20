Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 6,390 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Altus Midstream worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ALTM stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 69,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,892. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

