Lido Advisors LLC Buys 21,722 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $3,134,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 71.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,323,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,617 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,736,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,079,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

