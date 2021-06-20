Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys 280 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of BAC opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.