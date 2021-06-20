Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 210.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 53,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 228,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 355.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $238.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.21. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

