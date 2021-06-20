Lido Advisors LLC Has $48.12 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,206 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $48,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,718,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 353,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,936. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68.

