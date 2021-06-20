Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,457 shares of company stock worth $11,570,140. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.19. 3,936,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

