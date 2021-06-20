Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $30.41 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 137.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,616,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,235,661. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

