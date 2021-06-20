Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.05. 576,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,993. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

