Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,450 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,902,000 after buying an additional 134,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

GD traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $185.15. 2,567,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.16. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

