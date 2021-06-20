CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Tops $0.0393 on Top Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $405.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.59 or 0.00733758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00083340 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,474,134 coins and its circulating supply is 48,316,839 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

