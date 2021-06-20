UNICORN Token Reaches Market Cap of $29,212.79 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 63.7% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $29,212.79 and approximately $22.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000597 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001306 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

