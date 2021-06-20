ELYSIA Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $12.40 million and $953,078.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 12% against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.59 or 0.00733758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00083340 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,902,690,091 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

