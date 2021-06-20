Brokerages Set True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT at C$6.89

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

A number of research firms have commented on TNT.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN remained flat at $C$7.49 on Tuesday. 114,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.31. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The company has a market cap of C$653.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

