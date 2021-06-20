Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ICHR stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 446,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,386. Ichor has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 159,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

