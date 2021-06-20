Analysts Set TUI AG (LON:TUI) Target Price at GBX 275.20

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 275.20 ($3.60).

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUI. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 321 ($4.19) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on TUI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

TUI stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 403.70 ($5.27). 4,174,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 417.42. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

