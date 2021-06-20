Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 173.9% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,898,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,916,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of DTE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.84. 1,651,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,386. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

