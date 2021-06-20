Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,009 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after buying an additional 148,731 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $55.19. 8,798,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

