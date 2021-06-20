Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,535,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,426. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.