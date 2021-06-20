Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.6% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.41. 9,784,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

