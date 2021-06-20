Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. OneMain makes up about 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,796,000 after acquiring an additional 624,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in OneMain by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. 1,327,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

