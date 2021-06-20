Knott David M Reduces Holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Knott David M cut its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,086 shares during the period. Knott David M’s holdings in Alimera Sciences were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 86.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.85. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

