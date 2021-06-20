Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 263,726 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 802,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,726 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $181,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $212.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,724,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.70. The company has a market capitalization of $574.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

