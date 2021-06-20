Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 118.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

