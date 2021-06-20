Knott David M Takes $202,000 Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Knott David M purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $28.74. 3,512,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,680,731. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.48. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

