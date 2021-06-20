Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Acquired by Knott David M

Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 750.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,639,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,768 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,667,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 694,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

CLNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Colony Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.98. 12,751,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

