Blair William & Co. IL Sells 332 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shopify were worth $30,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,041,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,256,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,466.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,198.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

